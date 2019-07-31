Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.61% from the company’s previous close.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.03 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.31. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $705.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,533,970 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 215.8% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 439 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.