AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Stock Price Down 6%

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)’s stock price traded down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.82, 15,461,562 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 8,989,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.40 target price (up previously from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AK Steel from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.05 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AK Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of $784.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.99.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AK Steel by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 1st quarter worth $1,154,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 4th quarter worth $2,751,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AK Steel by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 368,190 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AK Steel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 940,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.
AK Steel Company Profile (NYSE:AKS)
AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.
