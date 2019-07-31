AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Stock Price Down 6%

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)’s stock price traded down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.82, 15,461,562 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 8,989,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.40 target price (up previously from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AK Steel from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.05 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AK Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of $784.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.99.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. AK Steel had a return on equity of 61.44% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. AK Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AK Steel by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 1st quarter worth $1,154,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 4th quarter worth $2,751,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AK Steel by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 368,190 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AK Steel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 940,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

AK Steel Company Profile (NYSE:AKS)

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

