AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. AK Steel also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.37-0.44 EPS.

AK Steel stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,252,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27. AK Steel has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.11.

Get AK Steel alerts:

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 61.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AK Steel will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of AK Steel in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $2.00 price target on shares of AK Steel and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AK Steel from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $2.40 price target (up previously from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AK Steel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.05 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.68.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.