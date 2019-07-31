AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. AK Steel also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.37-0.44 EPS.
AK Steel stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,252,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27. AK Steel has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.11.
AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 61.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AK Steel will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AK Steel Company Profile
AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.
Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.