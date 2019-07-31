Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$44.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$44.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.31% from the company’s current price.

AC has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Air Canada from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.96.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of AC stock traded down C$1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$45.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion and a PE ratio of 17.48. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$22.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.75.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.81, for a total transaction of C$70,009.53.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.