Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Air Canada had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter.

ACDVF traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $35.67. 1,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

