AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) Trading Up 0.3%

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) shares were up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$21.04 ($14.92) and last traded at A$20.98 ($14.88), approximately 1,409,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$20.91 ($14.83).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92.

About AGL Energy (ASX:AGL)

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

