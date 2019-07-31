AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.62

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and traded as low as $53.69. AGEAS/S shares last traded at $53.97, with a volume of 1,365 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGEAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get AGEAS/S alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter. AGEAS/S had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Research analysts predict that AGEAS/S will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for AGEAS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGEAS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.