AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. AGCO had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.10-5.10 EPS and its FY19 guidance to ~$5.10 EPS.

NYSE:AGCO traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,567. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

In other news, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $3,471,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 447,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,506,033.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $1,821,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,254.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,536,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

