AEW UK Long Lease REIT (LON:AEWL) Shares Down 1.3%

AEW UK Long Lease REIT PLC (LON:AEWL) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 79.48 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 79.48 ($1.04), 19,197 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 55,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.50 ($1.05).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 million and a PE ratio of 8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AEW UK Long Lease REIT Company Profile (LON:AEWL)

The Company is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 18 April 2017 and domiciled in the UK. The registered office of the Company is located at 6th Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ. The Company's Ordinary Shares were listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 6 June 2017.

