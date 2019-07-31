Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.26 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, First Analysis lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

