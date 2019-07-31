Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “

ADSW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. First Analysis cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE ADSW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.37. 894,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,481. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.26 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC lifted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

