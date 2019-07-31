ACE (TokenStars) Achieves Market Capitalization of $496,590.00 (ACE)

ACE (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. ACE (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $496,590.00 and approximately $44,295.00 worth of ACE (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACE (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ACE (TokenStars) has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00282683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.98 or 0.01528426 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00118574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000607 BTC.

ACE (TokenStars) Token Profile

ACE (TokenStars)’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. ACE (TokenStars)’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,864,876 tokens. The Reddit community for ACE (TokenStars) is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ACE (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/en/ace . ACE (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars

Buying and Selling ACE (TokenStars)

ACE (TokenStars) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACE (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACE (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACE (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

