ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $518.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ACCO Brands updated its FY19 guidance to $1.15-1.20 EPS.

Shares of ACCO traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.85. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $831.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. Noble Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

