Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Announces Earnings Results

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.31 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.15-2.23 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.15-2.23 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. 652,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $45.35.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

