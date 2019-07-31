Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm PLC (LON:ASLI) Insider Buys £14,850 in Stock

Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm PLC (LON:ASLI) insider Caroline Gulliver bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £14,850 ($19,404.16).

Shares of ASLI stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 98.60 ($1.29). The company had a trading volume of 188,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,133. Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 113.50 ($1.48). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.91.

Get Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.25%.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment company. The Company manages 56 real estate portfolios in Europe. The Company seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of European logistics properties, which consists of big box logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics facilities.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.