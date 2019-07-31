Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Trading Down 0.9%

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 580 ($7.58) and last traded at GBX 580 ($7.58), 2,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 7,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 585 ($7.64).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 565.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.20. This represents a yield of 1%. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

