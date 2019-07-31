AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Reduced by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William J. Chase purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $65.06 and a 12 month high of $100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 198.18% and a net margin of 12.62%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

