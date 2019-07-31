Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,422 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

In related news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,125,260 shares of company stock valued at $89,443,361. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.83. 890,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,908. The stock has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

