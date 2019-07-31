$93.02 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will post sales of $93.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.81 million to $93.24 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $66.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $345.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.05 million to $351.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $372.39 million, with estimates ranging from $368.24 million to $376.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sandler O’Neill cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Customers Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

CUBI stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,547,000 after acquiring an additional 105,983 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 1,274.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 845,596 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 25.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 514,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 104,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.