8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.88 million. 8X8’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. 8X8 updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2020 guidance to EPS.

EGHT stock traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,641,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,273. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77.

Get 8X8 alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $22.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.