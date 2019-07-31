8,750 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Horst Gras sold 2,083 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $108,920.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 483 shares in the company, valued at $25,256.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 8,571 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $487,261.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,986.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,758. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $61.57.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.11 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Badger Meter’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

BMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $64.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on IntriCon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

