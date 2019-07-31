8,273 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Separately, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,421,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF

Shares of BWZ stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.82.

