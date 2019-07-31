8,235 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,624,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,031,000 after buying an additional 189,466 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David C. George sold 69,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $8,600,261.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,476,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 14,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $1,764,163.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,851,465 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens set a $53.00 target price on Domtar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Maxim Group cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.19.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $124.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.42. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.83 and a fifty-two week high of $126.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

