6,853 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,933,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in BCE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,041,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,526,000 after buying an additional 1,487,023 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $63,915,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BCE by 162.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,074,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,713,000 after buying an additional 664,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 18.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,929,000 after buying an additional 614,130 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Shares of BCE opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.41.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. BCE had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.