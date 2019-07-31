5,440 Shares in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ITT by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ITT by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,647,000 after purchasing an additional 138,213 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ITT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In other ITT news, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 64,135 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $3,948,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,770.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 8,950 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $549,351.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04. ITT Inc has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.