$530.73 Million in Sales Expected for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will report $530.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $514.40 million and the highest is $542.00 million. Rexnord reported sales of $524.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rexnord.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.98 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

RXN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. 1,084,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,922. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $32.11.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $32,574.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 66,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,547.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 104,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $2,875,733.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,841.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,976 shares of company stock worth $8,429,388. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.