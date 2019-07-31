$501.62 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce sales of $501.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $491.50 million to $507.30 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $507.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $518.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACCO traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,480,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,661. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $831.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.82.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.