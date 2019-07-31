4NEW Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, BitForex and Exrates. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $66,022.00 and approximately $36,664.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 4NEW has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00283138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.01530224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00118608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021822 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000611 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,876,246 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN, Exrates, Hotbit, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

