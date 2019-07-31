$47.17 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce sales of $47.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.91 million and the highest is $48.30 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $48.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $191.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $196.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $198.36 million, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $208.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.36 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCPC. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. 197,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,967. The company has a market capitalization of $826.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 358,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 86,045 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

