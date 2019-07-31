3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of 3M by 202.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in 3M by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.77.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.92. The stock had a trading volume of 194,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,370. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. 3M Co has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

