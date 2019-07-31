$359.00 Million in Sales Expected for Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) will announce $359.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $350.25 million and the highest is $364.86 million. Apogee Enterprises reported sales of $362.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $355.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

APOG opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.94. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 105.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 475.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 460.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

