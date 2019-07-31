$32.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will announce sales of $32.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.97 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $29.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $139.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.42 billion to $140.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $154.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $146.36 billion to $163.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

MSFT stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,542,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,565,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1,083.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.56. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,947 shares of company stock worth $3,704,572 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 182,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 152,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,105,514 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $112,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

