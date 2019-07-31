3,194 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HT Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 175.2% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 82,991 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,323 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.86.

