2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.25)-($1.16) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $565.7-575.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.23 million.2U also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-1.25–1.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Unit from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson set a $14.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of 2U to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,168. 2U has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $90.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 0.93.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, Director Gregory K. Peters bought 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.15 per share, with a total value of $500,228.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,621.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $64,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,922.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,155 shares of company stock worth $356,942 over the last ninety days. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

