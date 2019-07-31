2,575 Shares in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Progressive by 49.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Progressive by 90.2% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.70. The company had a trading volume of 193,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,191. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.72. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

In related news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,755,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,162 shares in the company, valued at $19,515,137.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $936,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,815 shares in the company, valued at $27,153,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,433 shares of company stock worth $4,697,112. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

