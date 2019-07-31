2,000 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Planning increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Planning now owns 10,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 332.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,272 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 87,057 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,143 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 10,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Walmart by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,351,000 after acquiring an additional 29,779 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,519,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,974. The company has a market cap of $322.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.80. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $425,106.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,580,120.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares in the company, valued at $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

