1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.93

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $9.90. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 575 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.74.

About 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB)

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans.

