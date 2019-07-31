$198.51 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) will report sales of $198.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.92 million. Wix.Com posted sales of $155.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full year sales of $764.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $762.26 million to $767.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $962.85 million, with estimates ranging from $938.00 million to $989.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,882,000 after purchasing an additional 715,411 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,382,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 671,358 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 23,791.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 634,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,644,000 after purchasing an additional 631,653 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,979,000. Finally, SQN Investors LP increased its position in Wix.Com by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 881,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,452,000 after buying an additional 232,506 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIX stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.37. 15,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,201. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -342.51 and a beta of 1.53. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $155.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.55.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

