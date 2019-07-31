15,662 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.76% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RZG opened at $113.21 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $139.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.72.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.