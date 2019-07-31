$128.92 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report sales of $128.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.10 million to $132.20 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $78.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $485.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $479.50 million to $492.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $564.95 million, with estimates ranging from $525.60 million to $604.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $6.50 on Friday, hitting $28.15. 21,951,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -234.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

In other Enphase Energy news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $928,603.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 790,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,557,358.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,688,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after buying an additional 154,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 59,534 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

