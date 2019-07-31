11,759 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 359.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 73,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 57,411 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $33,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,556 shares of company stock worth $307,093. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Shares of VIAV opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

