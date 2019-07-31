$1.53 EPS Expected for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will announce $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Dover posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.76.

DOV stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.85. The stock had a trading volume of 862,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,198. Dover has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.68.

In related news, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $521,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,510,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.