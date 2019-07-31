$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.49. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.27 to $12.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $626.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $119.71.

NXST stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $63,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 46.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

