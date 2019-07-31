$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) will report sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $5.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 330,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,436. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $70,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,267 shares of company stock worth $1,455,754 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,780,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,449,000 after buying an additional 881,265 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 242,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 75,375 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 691,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

