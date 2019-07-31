$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.45. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.19.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,487,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David C. George sold 69,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total value of $8,600,261.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,476,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,907 shares of company stock worth $11,975,585. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,837,000 after acquiring an additional 197,092 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 76.4% in the first quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,215. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.32. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $95.83 and a 1-year high of $126.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.