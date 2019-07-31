-$1.05 EPS Expected for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Portola Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.61) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($4.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 618.46% and a negative return on equity of 238.48%. The company had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 233.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTLA. BidaskClub cut shares of ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of PTLA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,718. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

