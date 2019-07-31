$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to post $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. T-Mobile Us reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday. Nomura upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.73. 4,137,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $85.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.21.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $703,962.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 533,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,314,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

