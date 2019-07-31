$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) to report $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Regional Management reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $81.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RM. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regional Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regional Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of RM stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.13. 132,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.92. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 51.35 and a current ratio of 51.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 62,155 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $1,493,584.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 68,977 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $1,657,517.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 65,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 75,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,644 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

