$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) to post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. County Bancorp posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

ICBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, FIG Partners restated a “market-perform” rating on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of County Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.38. 399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Roe bought 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $83,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,100.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Roe bought 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $76,291.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,713 shares of company stock worth $204,517 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

