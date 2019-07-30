Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $121.71 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.68.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH opened at $134.53 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $96.99 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.87.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $48,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: What is a price target?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.